Two opportunities for free museum admission are coming to Austin this September.

Smithsonian Magazine will hold its nationwide Museum Day Live on Sept. 22. To download a ticket and get more information, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday. A ticket is good for the ticket holder and one guest to receive free admission to one museum. Participants include the Neill-Cochran House Museum, the Texas Military Forces Museum, the South Austin Museum of Pop Culture and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

The Austin Museum Partnership will hold its Austin Museum Day on Sept. 23. More than 40 area museums will open their doors with free admission, guided tours, hands-on activities and more. For a list of participating organizations, visit austinmuseums.org.