As the school year gears up, it’s good to know about free homework help available to students of all ages. Austin Public Library offers many online resources in the “Virtual Library” section of their homepage. Library card holders have access to free live online tutoring every day from 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. for kids K-College. Provided by Brainfuse, students can get the app on iOS and Android devices or use through a browser. Students communicate with tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. All sessions are saved and can be replayed as well as shared with friends and teachers by email. Registration is not required to get live tutoring help, but it is recommended so that students can track their progress. Registration is required for certain modules like The Writing Lab and SkillSurfer for test preparation and skill-building. Tutoring in Spanish is also available. For more information, visit library.austintexas.gov or call 512-974-7400.