Need some free streaming options? Tubi is the world’s largest ad-supported streaming service. They have a dedicated kids section with access to more than 1,200 age-appropriate movies and TV episodes, totaling some 5,000 hours of content. Parents can rest assured that the ads shown are age-appropriate as well. So, if you’ve already watched Frozen 2 on repeat, here are a few other great kids titles to check out:

Finding Neverland (2004) – Directed by Marc Foster, starring Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet and Dustin Hoffman. This historical fantasy drama film, which was nominated for seven Oscars, follows the life of the playwright who created Peter Pan.

The Pink Panther (2006) – Directed by Shawn Levy, starring Steve Martin, Kristen Chenoweth and Beyonce Knowles. A remake of the classic 1960s series, this film follows bumbling Inspector Clouseau as he finds a missing priceless diamond ring.

Adventures of TinTIn (2011) – Directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Peter Jackson. This film, which won the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, tells the story of a young boy and his dog as they uncover a clue to a hidden treasure.

Rugrats Go Wild (2003) – Directed by John Eng and Norton Virgien, starring Bruce Willis. The Rugrats family vacation takes an exotic detour when their boat capsizes and they become shipwrecked on a deserted tropical island.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – Directed by Jonathan Liebesman, starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett and William Fichtner. Trained in the New York City sewers, four pizza-loving mutated turtle brothers unleash their ninja skills on a city ravaged by the evil Shredder.

Norm of the North (2016) – Directed by Trevor Wall, starring Rob Schneider and Heather Graham. When a corporate real estate deal threatens their Arctic home, a polar bear and his lemming friends head to NYC, where they try to stop the madness.

Shaun the Sheep (2015) – Directed by Mark Burton and Richard Starzak, starring Justin Fletcher. Shaun gets more than he bargained for when a day off leads to an adventure in the Big City. Now it’s up to Shaun to get his farmer and flock home.

Tad: The Lost Explorer (2012) – Directed by Enrique Gato, starring Kerry Shale and Ariel Winter. Tad is a bored construction worker dreaming of a life of adventure until one day he is mistaken for a famous archeologist and that dream comes true.

A Monster in Paris (2011) – Directed by Bibo Bergeron, starring Vanessa Paradis and Sean Lennon. Experiments gone wrong and a chemical explosion results in a monster unleashed in Paris, but he might not be as dangerous as everyone thought.

Getting Even with Dad (1994) – Directed by Howard Deutch, starring Macaulay Culkin and Ted Danson. In this heart-warming family-friendly comedy, a clever kid attempts to reform his con man father by blackmailing him into spending time with him.

All of these movies and more can be streamed via the Tubi app, which is available on over 25 devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Comcast Xfinity.

Happy Watching!