Free Vaccinations

Around Austin |

Free Vaccinations

In anticipation of the new school year, the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic in San Marcos will offer free back-to-school vaccinations Aug. 7-11. The service is available to residents of all counties and all eligible children under the age of 18.

The clinic is located at 401 Broadway St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A kickoff event will start the week on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anita Reyes Park, located next to the clinic. The event will include free food and games.

Live Oak Health Partners is also offering school and sports physicals for $25 at the Live Oak Walk-In Care Clinic, located at 1941 North IH-35, in San Marcos.

Visit liveoakhealthpartners.com for more information about available services.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!