In anticipation of the new school year, the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic in San Marcos will offer free back-to-school vaccinations Aug. 7-11. The service is available to residents of all counties and all eligible children under the age of 18.

The clinic is located at 401 Broadway St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A kickoff event will start the week on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anita Reyes Park, located next to the clinic. The event will include free food and games.

Live Oak Health Partners is also offering school and sports physicals for $25 at the Live Oak Walk-In Care Clinic, located at 1941 North IH-35, in San Marcos.

Visit liveoakhealthpartners.com for more information about available services.