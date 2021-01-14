FREE YMCA Reset Challenge

The YMCA of Austin is inviting the community to participate in a free six-week YMCA Reset Challenge, designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

Beginning in January, participants can opt-in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 866-943-YMCA (9622). By following the prompts, they can sign up for the challenge, which begins February 1.

Participants will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. Reset Challenge participants will also gain access to free virtual exercise classes as well as free access to YMCA of Austin facilities for one day each week to enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of in-person classes. With Stage 5 restrictions in place across the community, the YMCA of Austin has implemented strict masking, cleaning, social distancing and capacity limits to ensure safety of staff and visitors.

Virtual offerings include free YMCA Live and On-Demand classes such as Zumba, yoga, HIIT and many more. Programming will also be available for children. The Reset Challenge will include a variety of outdoor activities like pop-up classes, bike rides and nature walks. More information is available at austinymca.org/Reset-Challenge-2021.