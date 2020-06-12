French School of Austin Sweeps Annual French National Contest

French School of Austin (FSA) is excited to announce student results from the 85th Annual National French Contest. Among 17 participants, French School of Austin had 1 Platinum Medalist, 13 National Medalists, and 4 Honorable Mentions, making them the school with the highest number of National Medalists in the nation for the 6th year in a row. Nearly 70,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2020 contest, and 651 became Medalists and National Laureates. President Anne Jensen extended her congratulations to the students who ranked nationally in The French National Contest: “They have shown a superior level of French language skills, cultural competence, and commitment to French. It is my hope that these students will continue their interest in French and pursue study and travel opportunities as future ambassadors of the French language and the many cultures it represents.”

French School of Austin – or Ecole Jean-Jacques Rousseau – is a private, independent, bilingual school for students from preschool to Grade 8. Run by experienced and qualified native speakers and teachers known for their enthusiasm and experience, our programs are built on 30 years of familiarity with academic excellence and expertise in developing effective language immersion programs. The best education develops individual potential, and that is central to the ethos of this program. The program’s ultimate goal is to prepare students for life by giving them a gift of academic excellence and of a second, relevant language.

For more information, please visit http://www.frenchschoolofaustin.org/