From Our Family to Yours:

The Fourth of July is typically a time for joy in Central Texas—picnics, parades, fireworks, and family gatherings. But this year, the celebration was cut short by devastation. The severe flooding that tore through the Texas Hill Country in early July left families grieving, homes destroyed, and entire communities changed in a matter of hours.

At Austin Family magazine, our hearts are with every family who has been affected. To those who have lost loved ones, who are still waiting for answers, or who watched their homes and memories swept away—we grieve with you. Your heartbreak is shared by an entire region that stands ready to support and lift you in any way we can.

To the first responders who raced into danger to rescue neighbors and search for the missing—thank you. To the volunteers who filled sandbags, served meals, offered shelter, and donated supplies—thank you. To every single person who has shown up with compassion, strength, and resolve—you represent the very best of who we are as Texans.

The floodwaters may have receded, but the need has not. Families with young children are navigating emotional trauma, housing uncertainty, and profound grief. As parents, it’s often difficult to know how to help our children make sense of such tragedy, especially when we ourselves are still reeling.

If you or someone you know is in need, the following trusted organizations are providing resources, care, and support for those impacted:

Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN): Offering emergency housing, recovery resources, and emotional and spiritual care. Visit www.adrn.org or call

512-806-0800.

Offering emergency housing, recovery resources, and emotional and spiritual care. Visit www.adrn.org or call 512-806-0800. Central Texas Red Cross: Providing shelter, supplies, and family reunification services. Visit www.redcross.org/local/texas/central-and-south-texas.html.

Providing shelter, supplies, and family reunification services. Visit www.redcross.org/local/texas/central-and-south-texas.html. Integral Care: Providing 24/7 mental health support, including crisis services for children and families. Call 512-472-HELP (4357).

Providing 24/7 mental health support, including crisis services for children and families. Call 512-472-HELP (4357). Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS): Offering disaster-related child safety information and family resources. Visit www.dfps.texas.gov.

Offering disaster-related child safety information and family resources. Visit www.dfps.texas.gov. SAFE Austin: Supporting survivors of trauma, violence, and crisis. Call

512-267-SAFE (7233).

In the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing additional tools and tips to help families talk to children about natural disasters, loss, and recovery. These conversations aren’t easy, but they are essential. Children under 10 may not fully understand what’s happening, but they sense when their world changes—and they look to us for stability, comfort, and hope.

To every family feeling the weight of this moment: we see you, we support you, and you are not alone. And to every neighbor who’s stepped up to lend a hand, we thank you for being the light in a time of darkness.

With compassion as one Texas family,

The Austin Family Magazine Team