The Fuel Your School program supports education by helping provide teachers with the supplies they need for their classrooms. Teachers begin submitting projects to DonorsChoose.org on September 30, 2019. During October, Chevron contributes $1 for each fuel purchase of eight or more gallons at participating Chevron and Texaco stations, up to a specified amount in each community, to help fund eligible classroom projects at local public schools. Since 2010, the Fuel Your School program has raised nearly $50 million, helped fund over 55,000 projects in nearly 6,500 schools, and supported over 34,000 teachers. Visit participating Chevron and Texaco stations during October 2019 to turn your fill-ups into donations. For more information, visit www.FuelYourSchool.com.