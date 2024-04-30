Fun with Symmetry

Have you ever noticed how butterflies have the same pattern on both sides of their wings? That’s symmetry in action. With these easy steps, you and your child can discover the fun of making symmetry art. Materials you’ll need:
- Paper or newspaper
- Scissors
- Paint
- Brushes
- Paint tray
Step One: Cut out the butterfly shape.
Cut a butterfly shape out of any paper. You can recycle and use old newspapers.
Step Two: Paint a wing.
Use your imagination and start creating by painting one of your butterfly wings. There are no limitations; use as many colors and shapes as your joyful heart desires and don’t be afraid to use a good amount of paint.
Step Three: Fold your butterfly in half.
After you’ve painted a wing, fold your butterfly in half and press before the paint dries. Add enough pressure so the paint transfers from one wing to another.
Step Four: Open the wings and fly!
Open up your butterfly wings and see the magic of symmetry.
