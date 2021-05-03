Fundraiser Run



Riding Equines for the Disabled (RED) Arena will be hosting a 5K and 10K trail run to support their mission of empowering individuals with disabilities through horses. The nonprofit offers equine-assisted therapies, family support and inclusive summer camps, among other programs.

The run will take place along the beautiful trails of RED Arena’s private ranch at their Dripping Springs location on Fitzhugh Road. The event date is May 22. To register for the run, go to bit.ly/3ai5T6I.

Packet pickup on May 21 will include live music, a silent auction and free tastings from Dripping Springs Distilling. Registrants can also meet the therapy horses and learn more about the benefits of working with them.