COVER 3 hosted its annual golf classic benefiting Partnerships for Children in October at Avery Ranch Golf Club. The event raised over $400,000 to benefit the local nonprofit, which provides critical resources to abused and neglected Central Texas children. Participants included former NFL players Quan Cosby and Kenny Sims, former Travis County Sheriff Greg Hamilton and 1300 The Zone personalities Chip Brown and Michael Hardge.

All proceeds will directly support the core programs, including the Rainbow Room of essential items for children in crisis, the Holiday Wishes program, the YES mentorship program and the Heart Gallery exhibit that raises awareness of older children, sibling groups and children with special needs waiting to be adopted.