In its first year of awards, the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation has announced nine Austin-area students are among the 100 recipients of the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers. All scholars are committed to teaching in high-needs Texas public schools or in hard-to-fill subject areas. They will receive an $8,000 scholarship each year, as well as ongoing training, mentorship and networking opportunities facilitated by the Foundation.

The Austin-area students are: Fidel Aguilar, Meghan French, Hope Harrod, Brittney Ivanov, Garrett Mott, Hannah Nguyen, Jessica Phillips, Carson Robertson and Mia Trautz.

“Teaching is one of society’s most important professions, and strong teachers are critical to the future of Texas,” says Charles Butt, founder of Raise Your Hand Texas and chairman and CEO of H-E-B. “I am thrilled to welcome this first cohort of Charles Butt Scholars.”

The scholarship is part of the Raising Texas Teachers initiative, a 10-year, $50 million project designed to support university-based teacher preparation programs in addressing the needs of 21st century students, elevate the status of the teaching profession, and inspire top students to pursue teaching.

For more, visit: RaisingTexasTeachers.org.

Photo: James Butler teaches pre-K students at Austin ISD’s Gullett Elementary. Photo courtesy of Raising Texas Teachers.