Latinitas, a nonprofit that encourages Latina youth to pursue technology and media careers, will host its Game Chica conference on April 28. Girls ages 9 – 18 will explore game art and design and meet professionals from companies like Dell Technologies, Certain Affinity, Far Bridge and Looty Games, along with gaming groups, like Juegos Rancheros Collective.

The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HomeAway at the Domain. Cost to attend is $15, which includes lunch and a parent workshop. Financial assistance is available for those who may need it. For more information, visit www.gamechica.com.