On Sunday, Jan. 12 from 1-4:30 p.m., the Ballet Austin Butler Center for Dance & Fitness will host their annual “Get Fit” day. This free event is open to public, including kids 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. Spend the afternoon with instructors and sample one or all of the classes offered. Attendees may try a variety of fitness and conditioning classes, try the Pilates reformer, learn more about living healthy, visit with local health and wellness experts, sample healthy foods, hear presentations from experts in the field, and have fun! The center is located at 501 W. 3rd St. Free parking is available at the State Garage directly across 3rd St., north of Ballet Austin. For more information, call 512-501-8704.