Take advantage of these Austin-area events to stretch, run or skip your way to a healthy lifestyle.

On Sept. 3, participating studios across the city will offer a Free Day of Yoga. The event kicks off with a group class at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden at 8 a.m. Visit freedayofyoga.com for more information.

Don your favorite cape for the CASA Superhero Run, taking place on Sept. 16 at the IBM Client Innovation Center. The run benefits Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a nonprofit that speaks up for children who have been abused or neglected. For more information, visit casasuperherorun.com.