A recent report from Austin Public Health finds that childhood obesity remains a serious problem in Travis County. The report, released in October, found that more than 28 percent of Travis County students in grades 3 – 12 were overweight or obese. Furthermore, the data found a high correlation between students who are overweight or obese and students in school districts with economic disadvantage.

The report recommends that doctors and other healthcare professionals talk to parents and patients about the health risks of carrying extra weight, promote healthy eating and activity, and educate pregnant women about breastfeeding during the first year of life.