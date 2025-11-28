Gingerbread History Heroes: Celebrating Texas Legends Through Holiday Crafts

Each December, Austin families are invited to participate in the Gingerbread History Heroes program, a hands-on holiday tradition that combines creativity with a celebration of Texas history. Children and adults can decorate ornaments inspired by notable Texas figures and other cultural and historical icons.

The program provides free salt dough “gingerbread cookie” ornaments and decorating kits at participating museums, cultural centers, and community locations throughout the city. These ready-to-use supplies allow families to craft festive keepsakes while learning about the contributions and stories of Texas heroes. Participating locations vary, giving families multiple opportunities to join in the fun throughout the month.

In addition to crafting, the program encourages discussion about Texas history, offering a playful and educational experience that engages children in storytelling, art, and cultural appreciation. Families can personalize their ornaments with paint, markers, glitter, and other decorations, resulting in one-of-a-kind creations that capture both holiday spirit and historical significance.

Gingerbread History Heroes is a free, family-friendly way to celebrate the season while honoring the people who shaped Texas. Whether visiting a local museum or hosting a crafting session at home, families can enjoy a festive activity that blends creativity, learning, and holiday cheer.