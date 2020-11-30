Gingerbread Wonderland

The countdown to Christmas is on! While you’re decorating your home with twinkling lights and towering trees, we’ve got the recipe for creating the ultimate festive classic — gingerbread houses! Gingerbread houses are an iconic holiday craft, dating back to the 16th century in Germany. These days, gingerbread houses are a great way to bring family and friends together. Create a friendly competition to see who can build the jolliest home of all! Here are seven simple steps to make a gingerbread masterpiece:
MATERIALS:
Graham crackers
White icing
Quart-sized plastic bag
Scissors
Paper plate or cardboard
Assorted candy (chocolate chips, gumdrops, peppermints, marshmallows, candy canes)
Powdered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Scoop icing into a quart-sized plastic bag and seal tightly. Squeeze all the icing into the bottom corner of the bag. Use scissors to cut a small hole at the tip. This is your piping bag!
- Create the base foundation of your home by lying an even number of graham cracker sheets in a flat square or rectangular shape on the paper plate. Use frosting to stick the graham crackers together.
- Use large graham cracker sheets to build the walls of your home, using the same icing method as before. Make sure that the graham crackers really stick together!
- Place two sheets of graham cracker squares diagonally on the top edge of your walls to make the roof. Secure your roof with icing.
- Use your wildest imagination to decorate the outside of your gingerbread house with assorted candies!
- Sprinkle powdered sugar on top to give your house a snowy look.
- Enjoy your yummy masterpiece!
