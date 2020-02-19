Girl Scout Cookies Milestone

Troop 15872 and Marillah King, current record holding cookie seller for Girl Scouts of Central Texas, will hold an official “Last Cookie Booth,” Friday, February 21st, 4-8 p.m. at Randalls in Casis Village in Austin. Last year King sold 7,227 boxes making her the highest cookie selling Scout ever for GSCTX. She used part of her earnings from that sale to create the Sister-to-Sister Camp Program that provided three, need-based camp scholarships for GSCTX Girl Scouts this year.

King’s passion for selling cookies began in the first grade and has led her to the University of Texas where she will start in the McCombs School of Business in the fall of 2020. King’s cookie sales goal for this year is 10,000 boxes.

Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA is hosting a Twitter campaign about the booth to invite all to share in the cookie love that day. King’s Twitter account is One Last GS Cookie Booth, @gs_last.

Marillah King is a senior at Pflugerville High School, where she ranks in the top of her class. She is a twelve-year member of Girl Scouts, an Ambassador Scout, and is currently completing her Gold Award. She has a passion for selling Girl Scout cookies and has been a 1000+ seller since her first year.