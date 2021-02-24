Girl Scout Cookies

Although you may not have seen as many Girl Scouts pounding the pavement or setting up booths to sell cookies this year, cookie sales are still happening!

Making it even easier to purchase your favorite box of cookies while maintaining social distancing, Girl Scouts have shifted to online sales. Visit girlscouts.org, enter your zip code to find the troop nearest you and place your order. Cookies will be delivered straight to your door! Proceeds from cookie sales stay local and help support troops in a range of ways, from funding outdoor adventures, STEM experiences and girl-led programs and learning.