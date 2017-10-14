Austin-based nonprofit Latinitas hosted its third annual Startup Chica Conference in October. Girls of all backgrounds between ages 9 and 18 learned how to come up with innovative ideas to help solve social issues and turn them into products and apps that they pitched to judges.

The keynote speaker was 12-year-old entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade, sold at Whole Foods Market and other natural food stores. “I felt it was very important to be a part of this event, because it is an opportunity for me to inspire young girls like myself to dream big and go, with full force, towards their dreams,” says Ulmer. “I am excited to share, learn, grow and inspire.”

The full-day conference helped girls identify and solve problems, define their market, price and market their products, and present their ideas. The event closed with the girls pitching their ideas to a panel of Hispanic entrepreneurs.photo: Around Austin Girls Conference. Caption: Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade, presented the keynote address at this year’s Startup Chica Conference. Photo courtesy of Latinitas.]