Girls in STEM

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) brings its annual event Invent it. Build it., to Austin to engage girls in STEM activities and provide them resources that will help them pursue a path in engineering and technology. 

The event will take place Oct. 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center as part of WE17, the largest conference and career fair for women engineers.

“Girls who attend Invent it. Build. it. leave with a better understanding of engineering and a strengthened confidence in engineering-related skills,” says Randy Freedman, Director of Student Programs at SWE and coordinator of the Invent it. Build it. program. 

The Girls Program for grades 6-8 works with SWE members from around the world on hands-on engineering activities. The High School Girls Program for grades 9-12 connects girls with real engineers to receive on-the-spot mentorship and discussions that cover everything from picking the right college to pursuing the right engineering degree.

Parents and educators can attend the Parent/Educator Program, where they will learn about engineering careers and scholarships and received college admission resources for their children or students.

The cost of the girls’ programs is $7, and the cost of the PEP program is $5. For more information, visit inventitbuildit.swe.org.

 

