Austin-based Kammok, makers of outdoor gear for the city-to-trail adventurer, has announced its holiday “Give Adventure” program, which donates 1 percent of its total revenue to local non-profits.

This past summer, Kammok partnered with Explore Austin, a local organization that combines the benefits of mentoring and outdoor adventure to underserved. Over the course of a 6-year program, teams of five mentors and 15 explorers embark on monthly Saturday adventures, undergoing leadership training, team building and skills development that will impact the rest of their lives. Kammok’s contribution will support two 20-member teams of mentors and explorers for the next six years or longer.

“We are extremely excited to officially launch our Give Adventure Program and support programs that serve youth through adventure,” says Haley Robison, CEO of Kammok. “As we grow, we are committed to investing in partners with big vision and a dedicated goal of changing lives through adventure. For starters, Explore Austin is the perfect partner.”

In 2017, Kammok will invite their customers (known to the company as MOBsters) to participate in the Give Adventure program by sharing stories of life change through adventure. The company’s goal is to collect and create over 1 million stories in 10 years.

For more information on Give Adventure, visit www.kammok.com/giveadventure.