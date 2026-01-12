Give Back Together: Celebrate National BloodDonor Month with We Are Blood

Give Back Together: Celebrate National Blood

Donor Month with We Are Blood

January marks National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the life-saving contributions of blood and platelet donors across the country. Central Texas families are encouraged to participate and learn how a simple donation can make a profound difference in their community.

Established in 1951, We Are Blood has served as the sole supplier of blood donations to 10 Central Texas Counties. The non-profit organization provides a vital resource to hospitals, medical facilities, and patients in need of transfusions, supporting both routine care and emergency situations. Organizers say that every donation has the potential to save up to three lives and strengthen the community’s healthcare system.

Did you know that donors can start giving as early as 17 years old? Donating blood or platelets can be a multi-generational way to give back, allowing teens, parents, and grandparents to contribute together and set an example of community service for younger family members.

We Are Blood needs to collect at least 200 donations daily. Volunteering a small amount of time can have an extraordinary impact. During National Blood Donor Month, We Are Blood encourages residents to help save lives locally by scheduling an appointment, spreading awareness, and inspiring family and friends to give. More information on locations, eligibility, and appointment availablitity can be found at www.weareblood.org.