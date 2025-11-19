Give Back Together: Thanksgiving Volunteering for Austin Families

This Thanksgiving, Operation Turkey invites Austin families to volunteer together in delivering meals and care to those in need across the city.

With events in northwest Austin, downtown, and south Austin, the volunteer-driven nonprofit offers flexible opportunities for families to get involved and teach children the values of compassion, teamwork, and gratitude.

Volunteer orientations, held both in-person and online, help families prepare and connect with site leaders. The effort begins Wednesday, Nov. 26, with the Turkey Tailgate, where volunteers cook turkeys, sort donations, and organize supplies. Families with smokers or Pitmasters are especially encouraged to participate.

The main event takes place Thanksgiving morning, when volunteers plate meals, pack supplies, and deliver them citywide. Children can decorate meal bags or carry light items, while older volunteers assist with kitchen prep, setup, or delivery.

By volunteering with Operation Turkey, Austin families can create lasting holiday memories while helping their neighbors in need. To sign up or learn more, visit

www.OperationTurkey.com.