Students and parents from the International School of Texas recently returned from a cultural and language immersion trip to China. Highlights of the trip included volunteering at a panda conservation center, calligraphy and kung fu classes, and a chance to participate in traditional dances with local residents.

“As an IB World School, part of our mission is to grow global citizenship amongst our students,” says Tim Reilly, head of school. “We really wanted to enhance our students’ perspectives by exposing them to authentic learning experiences outside of the classroom.”

Next year, the school plans to take students and parents to Tanzania.

Photo courtesy of the International School of Texas.