The 41st race of the Statesman Capitol 10,000 happens April 8. Presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, the race will benefit Austin Parks Foundation, with one dollar of each registrant’s fee going to develop and improve parks in and around Austin, in addition to a large donation by the Statesman.

Leo Manzano will serve as race ambassador. Manzano, who grew up in Granite Shoals, Texas, was a five-time NCAA champion and nine-time All-American at UT Austin. He won a silver medal in the 1,500 meters at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

“What an honor to be back as the race beneficiary,” says Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “In 2017, we received more than $40,000 from the Cap10K. Such financial support will ensure our growing city has safe, beautiful and high-quality green spaces today and for generations to come.”

For the first time in race history, medals will be given to all runners who cross the Cap10K finish line. To register, visit cap10k.com.