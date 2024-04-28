Gold Medal Girl Scout

Austin Family
Alexandra G., a dedicated member of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, has been honored with the prestigious gold award for her outstanding contributions to environmental education and sustainability.

Alexandra recognized a critical need for environmental education among her peers and took proactive steps to address it. She founded an Ecology Club at her high school, where she established a learning garden and initiated discussions on conservation. Her efforts have empowered students and educators alike to embrace sustainability and make positive strides toward a greener future.

Alexandra’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact young individuals can have on our planet. Said Alexandra, “Growing up in Girl Scouts has vitally shaped how I tackle everyday and large-scale challenges by giving me the opportunity to discover my interests, shape my worldview, lead others in sisterhood, and create irreplaceable, lifelong friends.”

 

