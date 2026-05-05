Golf for $5: A Summer Opportunity for Austin Families

This summer, Austin families have a new reason to head to the course. Bank of America is expanding access to golf through its “Golf with Us” program, offering local kids a chance to play without the high costs that can put the sport out of reach.

In partnership with Youth on Course, the initiative provides free one-year memberships for children ages 6 to 18. The limited-time offer, open through June 15, 2026, allows young players to book tee times at participating courses for $5 or less per round, including several popular Austin-area courses.

Golf has often been considered cost prohibitive for families, but efforts like “Golf with Us” aim to remove those barriers while introducing kids to both the sport and its broader benefits. Participants gain access to affordable play, as well as opportunities to build confidence, develop discipline, and learn sportsmanship.

The program has already made a strong local impact. Last year, more than 500 Austin-area kids took part, playing 618 rounds. Nationwide, nearly 100,000 young people participated, many experiencing golf for the first time.

Families can also mark their calendars for May 14, when a free “Golf with Us” clinic comes to Austin. The event will offer hands-on instruction, helping young players build skills while enjoying a fun, welcoming introduction to the game