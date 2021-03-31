Government Recall Helmets, Bunkbeds and Plush Toys

Casa Kids is recalling about 200 Cabina bunk beds due to the potential for falls. The screws that hold the bed’s mattress foundation to the bed’s guardrails can be loose and cause the mattress foundation to fall. This recall involves beds purchased online at casakids.com from April 2018 through November 2020 for about $1,500. Consumers should immediately inspect their beds to determine whether the screws that hold the bed’s foundation to the guardrails are tightly in place. Casa Kids is contacting all purchasers directly with detailed instructions on how to inspect and repair their bunk beds. The company will immediately send a new set of screws to any consumers who alert Casa Kids that their bed’s guardrails are not tightly in place.