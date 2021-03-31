Government Recall Helmets, Bunkbeds and Plush Toys

SmartPool is recalling about 500 Bee Free multi-purpose helmets because of incorrect advertising that states they are for use for children ages 2 to 8 years old. The recalled helmets do not comply with minimum safety requirements for children younger than 5 and pose a risk of head injury to those children. If the helmet is being used for 5-year-old or older, this recall does not apply. The recalled helmets were sold online at amazon.com, lowes.com, homedepot.com and walmart.com from May 2020 through January 2021 for about $16. Consumers with children between the ages of 2 and 4 should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact SmartPool for a full refund.
Casa Kids is recalling about 200 Cabina bunk beds due to the potential for falls. The screws that hold the bed’s mattress foundation to the bed’s guardrails can be loose and cause the mattress foundation to fall. This recall involves beds purchased online at casakids.com from April 2018 through November 2020 for about $1,500. Consumers should immediately inspect their beds to determine whether the screws that hold the bed’s foundation to the guardrails are tightly in place. Casa Kids is contacting all purchasers directly with detailed instructions on how to inspect and repair their bunk beds. The company will immediately send a new set of screws to any consumers who alert Casa Kids that their bed’s guardrails are not tightly in place.
Parker Squared is recalling about 3,000 shepherd boy plush toys that hold a staff due to a potential laceration hazard that may occur if the metal wire inside the staff becomes exposed. The plush toy was sold online at theshepherdstreasure.com and on amazon.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $16. Consumers should immediately discard the toy’s wire staff and contact The Shepherd’s Treasure for a full refund of the value of the toy in the form of a gift certificate. Consumers can continue to use the plush toy without the shepherd’s staff.