Government Recalls Activity Toys, Baby Rompers and Plush Books

The Manhattan Toy Company has recalled nearly 4,000 Activity Loops toys due to the tubes on the toy detaching from the base, which can cause the release of small plastic rings. The rings pose a choking hazard to small children. This recall applies exclusively to toys with model number 215210 and lot codes EAN or FCN (found on the product’s base). The Activity Loops were sold at independent specialty stores and online at manhattantoy.com from June 2021 through March 2022 for about $25. Consumers should stop using the product and return it to Manhattan Toy or the place of purchase for a full refund.
The Children’s Place is recalling about 11,000 Baby Boy Dino and Baby Boy Camo rompers. The metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The sets were sold as two-packs that contained either two blue, short-sleeved rompers or one long sleeve camo romper and a short sleeve grey romper with black sleeves. The Baby Boy Dino Rompers were sold at The Children’s Place stores nationwide as well as online at childrensplace.com and amazon.com from January 2022 through June 2022 for about $25. The Camo Rompers were sold for about $35. Consumers should return the product to The Children’s Place for a full refund.
Scholastic has issued a recall for 185,700 Shake Look Touch Books. Some versions of this plush book contain pink and green pompoms attached by a string. This recall only applies to books with these pompoms, which can become detached and pose a choking hazard to young children. The plush books were sold at bookstores, specialty shops and big box stores as well as online at barnesandnoble.com, homegoods.com, booksamillion.com and other websites from January 2020 through April 2022 for about $13. Consumers should immediately remove the pompoms. The book can then safely be used. Consumers can receive a $10 gift card by registering at recallrtr.com/slt.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.