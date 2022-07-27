Government Recalls Activity Toys, Baby Rompers and Plush Books

Scholastic has issued a recall for 185,700 Shake Look Touch Books. Some versions of this plush book contain pink and green pompoms attached by a string. This recall only applies to books with these pompoms, which can become detached and pose a choking hazard to young children. The plush books were sold at bookstores, specialty shops and big box stores as well as online at barnesandnoble.com, homegoods.com, booksamillion.com and other websites from January 2020 through April 2022 for about $13. Consumers should immediately remove the pompoms. The book can then safely be used. Consumers can receive a $10 gift card by registering at recallrtr.com/slt.

