Government Recalls Baby Garments, Push Toys, Activity Boards

About 46,500 infant garments from Winter Water Factory are being recalled. The recall involves all infant French terry jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs from the fall 2020, spring 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 seasons. The snaps on these garments can detach and also expose small, sharp prongs, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children. The clothing items were sold at small boutique stores nationwide and online at winterwaterfactory.com from August 2020 through April 2022 for between $19 and $49, depending on style. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Winter Water Factory for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.
Monti Kids is recalling about 1,375 wooden push toys due to a potential choking hazard. The toy’s rolling cylinder with balls inside can separate, releasing the balls. This recall involves push toys that were sold online at montikids.com as one item in the level 7 Monti Kids Program subscription box for about $300. They were available from April 2021 through January 2022. Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Monti Kids to receive a $40 refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
MerchSource has recalled two types of wooden sensory boards due to a manufacturing issue that can cause small parts to come loose. This can pose a choking hazard to young children. The recall applies to over 46,000 FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy activity boxes and nearly 20,000 FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Boards. The products were sold at FAO Schwarz and Target stores nationwide as well as online at faoschwarz.com and target.com from November 2021 through February 2022. The cost was about $60 for the robot activity box and about $25 for the wooden sensory board. Consumers should contact MerchSource for a pre-paid label to return the recalled items and instructions on how to receive a full refund.
