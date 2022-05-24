Government Recalls Baby Garments, Push Toys, Activity Boards

MerchSource has recalled two types of wooden sensory boards due to a manufacturing issue that can cause small parts to come loose. This can pose a choking hazard to young children. The recall applies to over 46,000 FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy activity boxes and nearly 20,000 FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Boards. The products were sold at FAO Schwarz and Target stores nationwide as well as online at faoschwarz.com and target.com from November 2021 through February 2022. The cost was about $60 for the robot activity box and about $25 for the wooden sensory board. Consumers should contact MerchSource for a pre-paid label to return the recalled items and instructions on how to receive a full refund.

