GNC is recalling about 756,000 dietary supplements because the blister packaging is not child resistant, as required by federal law. If injested by a child, these supplements could cause serious injury or death. The recall involves Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement 60-count caplets. Affected units were sold at GNC retail stores nationwide and online at gnc.com and drugstore.com between September 2000 and August 2018 for about $10. Consumers should keep these products out of the reach of children and contact GNC for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

