Hot Mom is recalling about 500 bed rails because they fail to meet the federal mandatory standard for portable bed rails, posing entrapment and suffocation hazards to young children. The recall involves bed rails with model number Boom09. Affected units were sold online at Amazon.com between March 2017 and August 2017 for about $60. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Hot Mom to return them for a full refund. Hot Mom is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Fisher-Price is recalling about 44,000 Power Wheels because they can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard. The recall involves Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers with model number FRC29 with a gray foot pedal. Affected units were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com between July 2018 and January 2019 for about $400. Consumers should immediately take the recalled Power Wheels away from children, stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.
GNC is recalling about 756,000 dietary supplements because the blister packaging is not child resistant, as required by federal law. If injested by a child, these supplements could cause serious injury or death. The recall involves Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement 60-count caplets. Affected units were sold at GNC retail stores nationwide and online at gnc.com and drugstore.com between September 2000 and August 2018 for about $10. Consumers should keep these products out of the reach of children and contact GNC for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.
