Government Recalls Bike Helmets, Jogging Strollers and Newborn Loungers

SKE Outdoors is recalling about 860 toddler bike helmets. The helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury. The recall applies to model number FX010 size small kid helmets only. The helmets were sold in lime green, mint blue, black, magenta pink, purple and orange at amazon.com and other websites from August 2020 through July 2021 for between $14 and $22. Consumers should immediately stop using these kids bike helmets and return them free of charge to SKE Outdoors for a full refund or a free replacement helmet.
Joovy has issued a recall for about 9,200 jogging strollers. The front wheel bearing can fail or detach, resulting in a potential fall or injury. The recall involves the Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Stroller with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and November 2020 (10-XX-20). The label on the inside leg of the stroller contains the SKU and batch numbers. These jogging strollers were sold at independent specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at joovy.com, amazon.com, buybuybaby.com and target.com from May 2020 through December 2020 for about $250. Consumers should immediately stop using the affected strollers and contact the firm for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing. Joovy is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Nearly 3.3 million newborn loungers have been recalled by The Boppy Company due to the risk of suffocation. Infants can suffocate if they roll, move or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing or causes them to roll off of the lounger onto an external surface. Eight infant deaths have been reported. This recall applies to Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. The recalled loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44 at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online. These stores include Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and Amazon. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.