Government Recalls Bike Helmets, Jogging Strollers and Newborn Loungers

Nearly 3.3 million newborn loungers have been recalled by The Boppy Company due to the risk of suffocation. Infants can suffocate if they roll, move or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing or causes them to roll off of the lounger onto an external surface. Eight infant deaths have been reported. This recall applies to Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. The recalled loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44 at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online. These stores include Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and Amazon. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund.

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.