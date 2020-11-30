Government Recalls Cribs, Toddler Boots and Scooters

Serena & Lily is recalling about 260 convertible cribs because the leg can partially detach from the headboard or footboard and cause injury. The crib has a white finish with oak trim and can convert to a toddler bed. The cribs being recalled are the Nash Convertible Cribs that bear a label with one of the following PO numbers and manufacturing dates: PO 10320091, 06-2018; PO 10327234, 08-2018; PO 10361800, 07-2019; or PO 10365097, 08-2019. Affected units were sold at Serena & Lily stores nationwide, through the Serena & Lily catalog and online at serenaandlily.com from September 2018 through April 2020 for about $900. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Serena & Lily for a repair, replacement or refund.
Jakks Pacific is recalling about 162,000 scooters with “Y” handlebars because of the potential for the handlebar joint to break and pose a falling hazard. The Morfboard Skate & Scoot Combo skateboard system has interchangeable parts that convert into a scooter. The scooter is created by inserting the “Y” handlebar into the base board. Included in the recall are any scooters with one of the following manufacturing date codes located on the bottom of the skate deck: 0049VE01, 0128VE01, 0238VE01, 0328VE01, 0598VE01, 0718VE01, 0878VE01, 1068VE01, 1168VE01, 1278VE01, 1458VE01, 1508VE01,1598VE01, 1858VE01, 2068VE01, 2328VE01, 2398VE01, 2478VE01, 2548VE01, 2508VE01, 2568VE01, 2958VE01, 3198VE01, 3258VE01, 3537VE01 or 3628VE01. Affected units were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Meijer, BJ’s Wholesale Club stores nationwide, and online at amazon.com and morfboard.com from February 2018 through August 2020 for about $100. Consumers should immediately contact Jakks Pacific to receive a free replacement “T” handlebar.
Target is recalling about 29,000 toddler boots because the unicorn horn on the boot can detach and pose a choking hazard. The recall involves Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddler unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The recall applies to the following model numbers, located on the inside tag of the boot: 093-10-4311, 093-10-4312, 093-10-4313, 093-10-4314, 093-10-4315, 093-10-4316, 093-10-4317 and 093-10-4318. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide, online at target.com and on Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20. Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.