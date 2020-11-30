Government Recalls Cribs, Toddler Boots and Scooters

Target is recalling about 29,000 toddler boots because the unicorn horn on the boot can detach and pose a choking hazard. The recall involves Cat & Jack “Lilia” toddler unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The recall applies to the following model numbers, located on the inside tag of the boot: 093-10-4311, 093-10-4312, 093-10-4313, 093-10-4314, 093-10-4315, 093-10-4316, 093-10-4317 and 093-10-4318. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide, online at target.com and on Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20. Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.