Razor is recalling about 158,000 caster boards because the rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard. The recall involves Razor RipStik electric motorized caster boards. The boards have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery. Affected units were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, Toysrus.com, Walmart.com and other websites between February 2016 and April 2017 for about $180. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.

