Target is recalling about 560,000 egg toys because if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions. The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1. Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.
Osprey is recalling about 82,000 child carriers because a child seated in the carrier can slip through the leg openings, posing a fall hazard to children. The recall involves all models of Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014. Affected units were sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com between January 2012 and December 2015 for between $200 and $300. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert for use along with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier.
Razor is recalling about 158,000 caster boards because the rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard. The recall involves Razor RipStik electric motorized caster boards. The boards have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery. Affected units were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, Toysrus.com, Walmart.com and other websites between February 2016 and April 2017 for about $180. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.