Schurman Retail Group is recalling about 8,400 gift boxes because mold can be present on the boxes, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections. The recall involves decorative gift boxes constructed with metallic decorative paper coverings. The boxes are red and have the phrase “VIVID handmade” printed on the bottom in gold-colored ink. Affected units were sold at Papyrus, Paper Destiny and Carlton Cards Stores in October 2016 for between $5 and $7. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paper boxes and return them to Papyrus, Paper Destiny or Carlton Cards Stores for a full refund or contact Schurman Retail Group for instructions on how to return the product.
Bingo Deals is recalling about 2,700 chicken toys because the toys contain small eggs and the chicken can break into small plastic pieces, both posing a choking hazard to children. The recall involves the Bump ‘N Go Walking Egg Laying Chicken with light, sound and music. Affected units were sold at amazon.com and the Bingo Deals website at prextex.com between July 2015 and June 2016 for about $20. Consumers should immediately take the chicken toy and eggs away from children and contact Bingo Deals for a full refund. Bingo Deals is contacting consumers who bought the toy directly.
Toshiba is recalling about 83,000 Panasonic battery packs used in Toshiba laptop computers because the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. The recall is an expansion of a previous recall in March 2016. Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C. Affected units were sold at Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores nationwide and online at toshibadirect. com and other websites between June 2011 and November 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70 and $130 for the battery pack. Consumers should power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow the instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is installed, consumers should use the laptop by plugging it into AC power only.