Toshiba is recalling about 83,000 Panasonic battery packs used in Toshiba laptop computers because the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. The recall is an expansion of a previous recall in March 2016. Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C. Affected units were sold at Office Depot, Staples and other electronics stores nationwide and online at toshibadirect. com and other websites between June 2011 and November 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70 and $130 for the battery pack. Consumers should power off the laptop, remove the battery and follow the instructions to obtain a free replacement battery pack. Until a replacement battery pack is installed, consumers should use the laptop by plugging it into AC power only.