Carter’s is recalling about 107,200 children’s cardigan sets because the cardigan’s toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The recall involves Carter’s three-piece penguin cardigan sets, sold in sizes from newborn to 24 months. Affected units were sold at Carter’s, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at carters.com between July 2017 and March 2018 for about $40. Consumers should immediately take the recalled cardigan sets away from children, stop using them and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also contact Carter’s Consumer Affairs department and request a free return label and envelope to return the cardigan.

