Spirit Halloween is recalling about 20,000 Paw Patrol marshall hats because the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing the flashlight to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards. The recall involves Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Deluxe Marshall Hats with accessory flashlights. Affected units were sold at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide between September 2015 and November 2017 for about $13. Consumers should immediately take the flashlight that was sold with the hat away from children, stop using it, remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight. Contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located under the ear in the hat.
Vornado Air is recalling about 350,000 electric space heaters because the heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards. The recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters. Affected units were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, target.com, vornado.com and other websites between August 2009 and March 2018 for about $30. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit.
Carter’s is recalling about 107,200 children’s cardigan sets because the cardigan’s toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The recall involves Carter’s three-piece penguin cardigan sets, sold in sizes from newborn to 24 months. Affected units were sold at Carter’s, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at carters.com between July 2017 and March 2018 for about $40. Consumers should immediately take the recalled cardigan sets away from children, stop using them and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also contact Carter’s Consumer Affairs department and request a free return label and envelope to return the cardigan.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.