Fantasia Accessories is recalling about 22,500 slap bracelets because the bracelet’s metal wristband can pierce the protective fabric around it and expose sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to young children. The recall involves children’s plush critter slap bracelets in panda, unicorn and heart designs. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online in July 2018 for about $5. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories to receive a free replacement product.

