Gold, Inc. is recalling about 22,000 infant carriers because the buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children. The recall involves Eddie Bauer brand fabric infant carriers. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Gold, Inc. to verify that the product is subject to this recall. Once the product is verified, consumers will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund.
Yvolve Sports is recalling about 10,000 electric skateboards because the tire on the skateboard can deflate, posing a fall hazard to the user. The recall involves the Neon Nitro 8, a self-balancing, single-wheeled, battery-powered electric skateboard. Affected units were sold nationwide at Walmart and Toys “R” Us and online at amazon.com between October 2017 and September 2018 for about $500. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skateboards and contact Yvolve Sports to receive a new, permanent warning label and updated instructions on how to properly inflate the tire.
Fantasia Accessories is recalling about 22,500 slap bracelets because the bracelet’s metal wristband can pierce the protective fabric around it and expose sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard to young children. The recall involves children’s plush critter slap bracelets in panda, unicorn and heart designs. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online in July 2018 for about $5. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories to receive a free replacement product.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.