VTech is recalling about 37,000 travel mobiles because the clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break, causing the mobile to fall, posing an injury hazard. The recall involves Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles. Model numbers are 80-503000 and 80-503050. Affected units were sold at Kmart, Walmart and online at Amazon.com and Zulily.com between February 2017 and November 2017 for about $25. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.
Skip Hop is recalling about 7,900 convertible high chairs because the front legs on the high chair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall involves the gray Tuo convertible high chair with beechwood legs, which can be converted into a toddler chair. Affected units were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other specialty chldren’s stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com between December 2016 and September 2017 for about $160. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Skip Hop for a free replacement.
VTech is recalling about 280,000 elephant rattles because the ears on the elephant can break off, posing a choking hazard. The recall involves the VTech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800. Affected units were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue and online at Amazon.com and Zulily.com between November 2015 and November 2017 for about $8. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.