VTech is recalling about 280,000 elephant rattles because the ears on the elephant can break off, posing a choking hazard. The recall involves the VTech Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800. Affected units were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue and online at Amazon.com and Zulily.com between November 2015 and November 2017 for about $8. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.

