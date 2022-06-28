Government Recalls Pajama Sets

Target has issued a recall for about 120,000 pajama sets, which fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. This recall involves a children’s two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama set with the words “Dream Away” printed in metallic gold lettering on the shirt. The sets were sold at Target stores nationwide and target.com from October 2021 through March 2022 for about $15. They can be returned to any location for a full refund. For those purchased online, consumers can contact Target to receive a prepaid label to return the item for a full refund. Known purchasers are being contacted directly regarding the recall.

