Kids II is recalling about 680,000 rattles because the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children. The recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs. Affected units were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, Toysrus.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7. Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.