Kids II is recalling about 680,000 rattles because the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children. The recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs. Affected units were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, Toysrus.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7. Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.
Performance Designed Products is recalling about 121,000 XBox One chargers because they can overheat and damage the video game controller, posing a burn hazard. The recall involves Energizer XBox One 2X Smart Chargers used to charge XBox One video game controllers. Item number 048-052-NA is printed on the bottom of the chargers. Affected units were sold at Best Buy, GameStop and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers between February 2016 and February 2017 for about $40. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery chargers and contact Performance Designed Products to return the chargers for a full refund.
Target is recalling about 19,000 tic tac toe games because the magnets can come off the game pieces, posing a choking hazard. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects. The recall involves a 10 by 10 inch plywood game board with nine “X” and “heart” game pieces. Model number 234-25-1089 is printed on the bottom right corner of the product. Affected units were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide between December 2016 and February 2017 for about $5. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled game and return it to any Target store for a full refund.