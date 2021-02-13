Government Recalls Rompers, Toy Trumpets and Inclined Sleeper Accessories

Target is recalling about 299,000 rompers because the snaps can break or detach and pose a choking, laceration or pinching hazard to children. This recall includes the following Cloud Island rompers and sets: Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. Item numbers for the specific rompers being recalled can be found at cpsc.gov and compared with the number printed on the inside tag of the romper. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com, googleexpress.com and shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10. Consumers may return them to any Target Store for a full refund.
Juratoys is recalling about 2,500 toy trumpets due to small plastic pieces inside the toy potentially becoming dislodged and posing a choking hazard. The Confetti Trumpet was sold separately and also as part of the Janod Confetti Music “Live” Musical Set with the SKU number J07626 (located on the packaging and on the backside of the set’s ukulele). The toy trumpets were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at amazon.com and maisonette.com from January 2019 to November 2020 for about $6 or for about $50 for the set. Consumers should immediately dispose of the recalled trumpet and contact Juratoys US for a refund.
Graco is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories that were included in four models of play yards. They are being recalled to prevent the risk of suffocation caused when infants roll from their backs onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the following Graco Pack ‘n Play models: Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Nuzzle Nest Playard, Everest Playard and Rock ‘n Grow Playard. Affected units were sold for between $270 and $350 at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide as well as online at amazon.com, target.com and various other websites. The play yards were sold from May 2015 through September 2020. Consumers can continue to safely use the play yards but should immediately stop using the reclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund.
