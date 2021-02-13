Government Recalls Rompers, Toy Trumpets and Inclined Sleeper Accessories

Graco is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories that were included in four models of play yards. They are being recalled to prevent the risk of suffocation caused when infants roll from their backs onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the following Graco Pack ‘n Play models: Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Nuzzle Nest Playard, Everest Playard and Rock ‘n Grow Playard. Affected units were sold for between $270 and $350 at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide as well as online at amazon.com, target.com and various other websites. The play yards were sold from May 2015 through September 2020. Consumers can continue to safely use the play yards but should immediately stop using the reclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund.

