Sandoz and Novartis are recalling about 470,000 blister packages of prescription drugs because the packaging is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children. The recall involves blister packages with three to 10 tablets per card. Affected units were sold at clinics and pharmacies nationwide between September 2016 and June 2018. Consumers should immediately secure the blister cards to keep them out of sight and reach of children and contact Novartis or Sandoz for further instructions. Novartis and Sandoz advise that consumers should continue to use the medication as directed once the packages are secured.

