Allura is recalling about 64,000 children’s pajamas because they fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries. The recall involves “Sweet N Sassy” and “Delia’s Girl” brands in sizes 4-6x and 7-16 in a variety of colors and prints. Affected units were sold at America’s Kids, Boscov’s, Kids for Less and other stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, cookieskids.com, crazyforbargains.com, sophiasstyle.com and other websites between September 2017 and April 2018 for between $8 and $13. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact Allura for a full refund.
Rollerblade is recalling about 9,700 helmets because they fail to meet the federal safety standard, posing a risk of head injury. The recall involves Rollerblade-branded Helmets R Us helmets, used in schools’ PE programs. Model 16, SK-501N and the manufacture date are printed on a label inside the helmet. Affected units were manufactured between September 2011 and April 2017. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Helmets R Us to receive a free replacement helmet. Helmets R Us is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Sandoz and Novartis are recalling about 470,000 blister packages of prescription drugs because the packaging is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children. The recall involves blister packages with three to 10 tablets per card. Affected units were sold at clinics and pharmacies nationwide between September 2016 and June 2018. Consumers should immediately secure the blister cards to keep them out of sight and reach of children and contact Novartis or Sandoz for further instructions. Novartis and Sandoz advise that consumers should continue to use the medication as directed once the packages are secured.
