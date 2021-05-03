Government Recalls Teethers, Beth Seats and Bath Wraps

Restoration Hardware is recalling about 56,000 children’s bath wraps because they fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries. The affected children’s bath wraps were sold at RH Baby & Child Galleries and RH Outlets as well as online at rh.com and rhbabyandchild.com from April 2014 through November 2020 for $32-$39. RH is offering a full refund of the purchase price or credit to customers who purchased the children’s Animal Bath Wrap, Heathered Plush Bath Wrap or Luxe Sherpa Bath Wrap. For details on affected units and the return process, go to bit.ly/3gkIFka.

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.