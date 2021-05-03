Government Recalls Teethers, Beth Seats and Bath Wraps

Battat is recalling about 61,000 teethers because the plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether, posing a choking hazard to young children. The B. toys Light-Up Firefly Frank Teether Glowy Chews was sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for between $6 and $10. Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from young children and return them to any Target store or contact Battat to return by mail for a full refund.
BATTOP is recalling about 5,000 infant bath seats that fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability. The foldable infant bath seats can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies. These items were sold exclusively at amazon.com from July 2020 through October 2020 for about $40. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact BATTOP for instructions on returning the item with free shipping to receive a full refund. Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Restoration Hardware is recalling about 56,000 children’s bath wraps because they fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries. The affected children’s bath wraps were sold at RH Baby & Child Galleries and RH Outlets as well as online at rh.com and rhbabyandchild.com from April 2014 through November 2020 for $32-$39. RH is offering a full refund of the purchase price or credit to customers who purchased the children’s Animal Bath Wrap, Heathered Plush Bath Wrap or Luxe Sherpa Bath Wrap. For details on affected units and the return process, go to bit.ly/3gkIFka.