Little Tikes is recalling about 540,000 toddler swings because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard. The recall involves Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings. The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo and model number 615573 molded on the back of the seat. Affected units were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online at littletikes.com and other websites from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit toward the purchase of another Little Tikes product.
Moose Toys is recalling about 427,000 frog toys because when the button battery is being removed, the battery’s cap can become a projectile and the battery’s chemicals can leak, posing chemical and injury hazards. The recall involves Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad plastic toys. The toys were sold in pink, blue and green colors. Affected units were sold at AAFES, Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart stores nationwide and online at amazon.com between August 2016 and February 2016 for about $15 for the Lil Frog and $25 for the Lil Frog Lily Pad. Consumers should immediately stop using the toy frogs, refrain from opening the battery compartment and contact Moose Toys for a free replacement Little Live Pet product.
Feld Entertainment is recalling about 30,100 light-spinner toy wands because the top component can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod, posing an injury hazard to young children. The recall involves light-spinner wands with lot numbers 954544 and 954603 imprinted on the bottom of the toy. The wands have either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top. Affected units were sold exclusively at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows between October 2016 and November 2016 for about $22. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wands and contact Feld Entertainment to receive a full refund.