Little Tikes is recalling about 540,000 toddler swings because the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard. The recall involves Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings. The swings have a pink T-shaped restraint in front with a Little Tikes logo and model number 615573 molded on the back of the seat. Affected units were sold at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online at littletikes.com and other websites from November 2009 through May 2014 for about $25. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit toward the purchase of another Little Tikes product.