Contigo is recalling about 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles because the bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths. Bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid. Contigo can be contacted by calling toll-free at 888-262-0622 or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.
The Beaufort Bonnet Company is recalling about 4,500 handmade knit dolls because a sewing needle was discovered in the stuffing of one of the dolls, posing a puncture injury hazard. The company received one report of this kind. No injuries have been reported. This recall includes stuffed knit doll toys styled and named according to animal themes. The dolls were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online from September 2016 through August 2019. Consumers should immediately stop using the knit dolls and contact the company to receive a full refund in the form of a gift card. Contact the Beaufort Bonnet Company toll-free at 833-964-1456; by email at info@beaufortbonnetco.com; or online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Pearhead is recalling about 6,200 Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The recalled toys can break and create a sharp point, posing laceration, and choking hazards to young children. Pearhead received two reports of broken bath toys. No injuries have been reported. They were sold in a set of six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors. They were also sold in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set. The bath toys were sold at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box, and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January 2019 through August 2019. Consumers should immediately take the recalled Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys away from children and return them to Pearhead for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. Consumers can call Pearhead collect at 718-422-0592; email service@ubbiworld.com or go online at www.ubbiworld.com and click on “Product Recall” for more details.
