Pearhead is recalling about 6,200 Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys. The recalled toys can break and create a sharp point, posing laceration, and choking hazards to young children. Pearhead received two reports of broken bath toys. No injuries have been reported. They were sold in a set of six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors. They were also sold in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set. The bath toys were sold at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box, and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January 2019 through August 2019. Consumers should immediately take the recalled Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys away from children and return them to Pearhead for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. Consumers can call Pearhead collect at 718-422-0592; email service@ubbiworld.com or go online at www.ubbiworld.com and click on “Product Recall” for more details.

