Grant Winners

A group of 432 women of Impact Austin and 74 girls of Girls Giving Grants (g3) awarded a total of $203,800 to five Central Texas nonprofit organizations in three categories.

This spring’s Impact Austin Community Partners for the community category are Austin Tenants Council that helps residents avoid homelessness and Austin Diaper Bank that provides diapers, wipes and period supplies to over 25,000 families in six counties each year.

The education winner goes to Mainspring Schools, a nonprofit preschool that eliminates the early childhood school readiness gap and provides care to Austin’s most economically disadvantaged children. Runner-up Ecology Action of Texas continues work on transforming an abandoned landfill site into a nature preserve, with the vision of creating an on-site environmental education program.

The g3 award goes to the Center for Survivors of Torture and its Healing Children Program, which provides access to web-based telehealth and virtual counseling services and classes for child victims of torture. The funding will support upwards of 200 refugees and asylum seekers.

