Although Thanksgiving may be a time of feasts, football, and family gatherings, it’s also a season of gratitude that allows for all of us to reflect on our gifts and be thankful for what we have, who we have, and why we have it. Share in the spirit of thanks with your kiddo and get creative by crafting up a Thanksgiving Gratitude Turkey using only a few easy-to-find and affordable materials!

Supplies

Toilet paper rolls

Colored construction paper

Googly eyes

Markers

Child-safe scissors

White glue

Directions

On a piece of colored construction paper, free-hand draw a feather shape that is as big as the toilet paper roll itself and then cut it out. Using the cut out feather as a stencil, trace and cut out four more feathers using any combination of colored paper you want. You will need five feathers total. Once your five feathers have been cut out, set them to the side and reflect with your child on things they are thankful and grateful for. Brainstorming questions include: Who or what are you thankful for having in your life? What do you have or love that others may not? Is there anything in your life today that you would miss if it disappeared tomorrow? After reflecting and brainstorming, write each thought down onto the feathers using your markers, leaving space at the bottom to glue them to your toilet paper roll. Glue your five gratitude feathers onto the back of the toilet paper roll slightly overlapping one another so they are fanned out but still easy to read. Allow the glue to dry for a few minutes. Using the glue and googly eyes, give your turkey a face on the front of the toilet paper roll. Add a beak and more features using scrap pieces of your construction paper or markers. Allow your turkey to dry completely. Voila! Enjoy your new gratitude turkey and put it on display somewhere special in your room or home!

Craft and photo courtesy of honeyandlime.com.

