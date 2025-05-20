Greater YMCA Austin Offers $1 Counseling Thru May 31st

In recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Greater Austin YMCA is offering $1 counseling sessions to support the community’s mental well-being. The program aims to eliminate barriers to essential mental health support during a time when awareness and accessibility are paramount.

New clients or existing clients exploring a different counseling service can schedule one 50-minute professional therapy session for just $1 when scheduled by May 31, 2025. Appointments are available both in person and virtually and can be secured within five business days of the request. To book an appointment, visit austinymca.org/programs/counseling.

“Mental health challenges affect many in our community, yet barriers to quality care are significant,” said Kristen Pierce-Vreeke, Associate Vice President of Integrated Mental Health at the Greater Austin YMCA. “By offering these $1 sessions during Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re not just raising awareness—we’re taking concrete action to make professional mental health support accessible to everyone. Our commitment extends beyond May, as we continue working to ensure that financial circumstances never prevent someone from receiving the care they deserve.”

Greater Austin YMCA is also offering free virtual educational events available to the public throughout May.

May 21, 2025 | Noon to 1 p.m.: Virtual Lunch and Learn: Prioritizing Self-Care for Helping Professionals and Caregivers

May 28, 2025 | Noon to 1 p.m.: Virtual Lunch & Learn: Eating Disorders in Teens and Young Adults: Understanding the Impact of Social Media and Body Image Pressures

The nonprofit organization offers diverse therapy and counseling options in both English and Spanish, including marriage and couples therapy, adult and child counseling, and more. A team of experienced therapy providers and counselors specializes in various areas, such as family conflict, grief & loss, trauma & attachment, depression, anxiety, ADHD & anger management, behavioral issues and parenting. The counseling team includes licensed professionals alongside graduate-level counseling students from Texas State, St. Edward’s and Abilene Christian universities, who serve their internship hours through a partnership with the YMCA counseling program.

Community members can book appointments for in-person and virtual sessions. The following locations offer in-person services: East Communities, Hays Communities, North Austin, Northwest Family and TownLake. Teletherapy and online therapy are available to all YMCA members and members of the community, regardless of their location in Texas.

Greater Austin YMCA Counseling is dedicated to providing accessible mental health services for the entire community. YMCA members receive discounted rates, and financial assistance is available to ensure services remain affordable for all.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit austinymca.org/programs/counseling.